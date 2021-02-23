Martha Ann Thornton, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Ann Thornton, 77, of 1571 Sixth Street SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 11:11 a.m., following complications from an extended illness.

She was born August 26, 1943 in Auburn, Alabama, the daughter of Essie and Johnnie Lue Strickling Thornton.

Ms. Thornton was employed with Macy’s for several years before retiring.

She graduated in 1962 from Warren G. Harding High School, North Eastern University with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree and from Inen Bible School.

She was a member of the Apostolic Faithful Church of Christ, where she served as a Minister, Sunday School teacher, Usher Board and sang in the choir. She did missionary work all over the United States and enjoyed bowling, singing, traveling to visit family and witnessing for God.

She leaves to mourn one son, Kelphetis W. Dockery of Columbus; one daughter, Ms. Sheronda “Sheri” Lue Anderson Williams of New Bedford, Massachusetts; one brother, Willie Thornton of Boston, Massachusetts; two sisters, Mrs. Mary Alice Serano and Evangelist Betty Anderson, both of Warren; three grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Johnell Thornton and three sisters, Mrs. Elizabeth Marks, Mrs. Evelyn Pope and Mrs. Mae Francis Gore.

Funeral services will be held Friday, February 26, 2021 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 1571 Sixth Street SW, Warren, OH 44485.

