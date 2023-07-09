WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Anthony Jennings, 54, of Weilacher Drive, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at 11:51 p.m., at TriStar Skyline Medical Center, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born February 3, 1969, in Warren, Ohio, the son of LV and Naomi Vaughn Jennings.

He was employed with S3 Recycling Solutions for several years as a tow motor driver.

He was a member of Elim Christian Center, where he was the organist and enjoyed music.

He leaves to mourn one daughter, Ms. Ashley Rawley of Cleveland; two brothers, LV Jennings, Jr., of Youngstown and Terrance Jennings of Warren; two sisters, Mrs. Cristal Darlene (Jeremiah) Summerlin of Warren and Ms. Valerie Jennings of Columbus; fiancée, Dr. Clasherrol Edwards and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Austin Jennings and two sisters, Thelma Robinson and Elmira Jennings.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 12:00 Noon, at the Hoyt Street Flourishing Ministries, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon. Masks are suggested.

Burial will take place at Pine Knoll Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at 2910 Weilacher Drive, Warren, OH 44481.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

