Mariya Yvette Brown, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mariya Yvette Brown, 38, of 1816 Milton Street SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, October 15, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.

She was born August 5, 1983 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Marvin Gene and Yvette Ann Foster Brown Jr.

Mariya was a member of Greater Apostolic Faith Church. She was a 2011 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, attended Trumbull Business College and enjoyed styling hair.

She leaves to mourn her mother, Ms. Yvette Ann Foster Brown and father, Marvin Gene Brown, Jr., both of Warren; stepfather, Willie C. McNeal, who helped raise her; three brothers, Marvin Gene Brown III of Phoenix, Arizona and DeAndre Evon Brown and Malik TreVaughn McNeal, both of Warren; grandmother, Ms. Annie Foster of Warren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Condolences and cards may be sent to the family at 1816 Milton Street SE, Warren, OH 44484.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

