Margaret Elaine Price, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Elaine Price, 72, of 2951 Mellgren Drive, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, October 1, 2021 at 4:50 p.m. at her residence, following an extended illness.

She was born July 12, 1949 in Mountain City, Tennessee, the daughter of John and Wilma Pauline Anderson Houston, residing in the area since 1992.

Elaine was employed with the Trumbull Correctional Institute for several years as a secretary in the warden’s office, retiring in 2011. She also was the founder of Priceless Events Wedding Coordinating Service.

She was a 1967 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and was a true Panther fan.

She was a member of the Trinity Baptist Church, where she was a Deaconess, overseer of the Children’s Church and a former usher.

Elaine had a special place in her heart for politics and had no problem taking a stance for what she believed in. Her hobbies included reading, traveling and family history. She was lead organizer of the Obama campaign for the 2008 and 2016 election and was a Democratic Delegate in 2016 traveling to the Denver Convention. She also was Chairman of the Trumbull County Minister’s Wives and Widows, Chairman of the Trumbull County for Positive Change, Ebony Club, Warren Trumbull Urban League Guild and Chairman of the Trumbull County United Negro College Fund.

She married Rev. Grady Earl Price October 6, 1973, he died April 28, 2011.

She leaves to mourn one daughter, Ms. Kisha T. Jackson of Warren; two stepdaughters, Mrs. Minyone Patterson of Hampton, Georgia and Ms. Heather Williams of Warren; one stepson, Grady Henderson of Warren; one brother, Danny B. (Doris) Houston of Warren; 19 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Desiree Price and one great-grandson, Juwuan Lett-DeFoor.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Second Baptist Church. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Pine Knoll Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Margaret Elaine Price, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.