WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marcus K. Brundidge, 41 departed this life Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 8:07 a.m. at Emory University Hospital, Atlanta, Georgia. following complications from a short illness.

He was born November 26, 1980 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Avis M. Brundidge and Brian K. Beaver.

He was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School Class of 1999.

Marcus was a member of Philadelphia Missionary Church of Brotherly Love in Atlanta, Georgia.

His hobbies included music, fishing, and spending time with friends.

He leaves to mourn his devoted girlfriend, Tee Thomas of Atlanta, Georgia; best friends, Maurice Brooks, Jerry Hughes, and Shaffer McFadden; his father, Brian K. Beaver of Fort Worth, Texas; stepfather, Leslie Edmondson of Warren, Ohio; uncles, Mark A. Brundidge (Christine) of Oxnard, California, Shawn D. Brundidge (Sheletta) of Cottage Grove, Minnesota and Todd Brundidge (April) of Waldorf, Maryland and a host of extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Avis M. Brundidge-Edmondson; grandparents, Willie and Joyce Brundidge and uncle, Jeffrey L. Brundidge.

Funeral Services will be held at Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel, Warren, Ohio. on Thursday, November 17, 2022 with prompt start at 11:00 a.m. Masks are required.

Condolences may be sent to the family at 7342 Jorgensen Ave. S. Cottage Grove, MN 55016 the home of his uncle, Shawn Brundidge.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

