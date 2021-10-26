Mamie Frances Lewis Evans, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mamie Frances Lewis Evans, 83, of 437 Third Street, S.W., Warren, departed this life Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 6:01 p.m., at Sharon Regional Medical Center, following an extended illness.

She was born January 30, 1938, in Greenville, Alabama, the daughter of Henry and Mamie Lee Brown Lewis, residing in the area since 1961.

She was employed with St. Joseph Medical Center for 31 years as a Nursing Assistant, before retiring in 1996.

She was a 1956 graduate of Greenville Training School and attended Selma University of Alabama.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Farrell, where she sang in the Choir.

Her hobbies included listening to Gospel Music, gardening, was an avid Cleveland Cavaliers fan and enjoyed spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Ms. Gertie Armstrong and one great-grandson.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., at the First Baptist Church of Farrell, with calling hours from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

