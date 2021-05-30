Mamie Dell Akins Ball, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mamie Dell Akins Ball, 68, of 9072 Chalfonte Drive, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, May 28, 2021 at 12:35 p.m. at Oasis Center for Rehabilitation and Healing, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born October 27, 1952 in Girard, Ohio, the daughter of Willie and Carol Louise Irvin Akins.

Mrs. Ball was the Owner/Operator of Mamie’s Daycare for 32 years, before retiring in 2017. She was a 1970 graduate of Girard High School.

She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church of Girard, where she was the Director of the Children’s Choir, sang in the Mass Choir and enjoyed going to the Casino and cooking.

She married Willard Leroy Ball April 14, 1981.

Besides her husband of Warren, she leaves to mourn one son, DuJuan Lamon (Shamonique) Ball of Warren; three daughters, Mrs. Brandy (Marcus) Crum of Warren, Mrs. Ashantii (William) Castleberry of Columbus and Ms. Marselle Ball of Warren; two brothers, James Akins of Youngstown and Calvin (Andrea) Akins of Frankfurt, Germany; two sisters, Mrs. Doreen (Leslie) Walker of Warren and Mrs. Carol (Glenn) Holmes of Girard; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Willie Akins, Jr. and two sisters, Ms. Peggy Clarett and Mrs. Freddie Mae Taylor.

Calling Hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Friendship Baptist Church of Girard.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at the church.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 9072 Chalfonte Drive, Warren, OH 44484.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home. To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Mamie Dell Akins Ball, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 31 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.