WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maggie Lee Manley Osburn, 86, of 2961 Ripley Road, Cleveland, Ohio, departed this life Monday, January 8, 2024 at 8:57 a.m. at A Place to Call Home, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born January 17, 1937 in Barbour County, Alabama, the daughter of Clarence “Clinton” and Gladys Eutsey Manley, Sr.

She graduated in 1955 from Parker High School, Birmingham, Alabama and in 1956 from Cosmetology School.

Maggie was a self-employed beautician for 53 years, before retiring in 2010. She also worked for the Warren Board of Education as a teacher’s aide.

She was a member of the Grace AME Church, where she was a past member of the Stewardess Board No. 3, Order of the Eastern Star Prince Hall Mizpah Chapter No. 66, serving as a past Worthy Matron, Daughters of Isis, Ancient Egyptian Arabic Order Nobles Mystic Shrine, the Shriners and Alpha Chi Pi Omega.

She enjoyed bowling.

She married Melvin L. Osburn August 16, 1980; he died February 3, 2007.

She leaves to mourn one son, Roy L. (Nichole) Manley, Sr. of Cleveland; one brother, Clarence Manley, Jr. of Groveland, Florida; two sisters, Ms. Gloria Scarver Morris and Ms. Rossi Scarver Williams, both of Atlanta, Georgia; Four grandchildren, twins, Roy L. (Kanisha) Manley of Columbus and Ms. Erica Eve Manley of Cleveland, Mrs. Ashlee (Phil) Lino of Warren and Ms. Autumn Hamilton of Cleveland; seven great-grandchildren and host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers, Jesse Otis Manley, Joe L. Manley, John C. Manley, Haywood Smith, Lannie Ward, Jr. and Derrit Scarver; five sisters, Ms. Tommie Manley Rowery, Ms. Rosie Bee Manley Green, Ms. Adel Scarver Knight, Ms. Kattie Bosworth Spencer and Ms. Odell Scarver and three grandchildren, Mekezie Michelle Manley, Kelly Michelle Manley and Jonathan Nathan Manlely.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. at the Grace A.M.E. Church, with calling hours from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Masks are suggested.

Burial will take place Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to Roy L. Manley, Sr., 2961 Ripley Road, Cleveland, OH 44120.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

