Mable Louise Hall, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Mable Louise Hall, 77, transcended to her heavenly home on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at her residence in Katy, Texas after a courageous battle with cancer.

Mable was born September 23, 1944 in Campbell, Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Louise Swint Greene.

She was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School Class of 1963.

Mable had been employed at Kroger’s Grocery Store in Katy, Texas where she was the Union Representative until she retired. The customers loved Ms. Mabel and the “cool kids” got her signature red mark.

Mabel enjoyed cooking, staying updated with the world news and most of all, she was an avid Steelers fan, but she was able to talk about all sports.

She loved her family and made sure that she reached out and stayed in touch with family and friends. Her smile would light up a room and her love was always sealed with a kiss with the famous red lipstick.

She leaves to mourn her passing, her loving children Collette (Christoper) Johnson with whom she made her home and Don (Tyla) Queener of Tucson, Arizona; 11 beautiful grandchildren whom she adored, Dwalyn, Brandon , Deonna (Jerry), Dijon, Ashley ( Daniel), Taylor , whom she helped rear, Amber, Anthony, Demas, Turan , Marcus, Jr. and Aeriel; four beautiful great-grandchildren, Dylan, Khloe, Dijon, Jr. and Kamari and her grand furbaby, King; three sisters, Delores Vancobb of Boardman, Ohio, Velma Collins of Birmingham, Alabama and her twin, Hazel Greene, of Youngstown, Ohio; two beloved dear friends, Carol Johnson and Darlene Howie and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by five sisters, Pecola Watkins, Vera Cole, Thelma Galman, Jacqueline Dannals and Sharon Greene and five brothers, Freeman Davis, Donald, Harry, Larry and John Greene.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, December 3, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Saint Maron’s, 1555 South Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44511.

All guests are asked to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Local arrangements were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

