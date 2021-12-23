WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Luther Henry Goliday, 78 of 3006 Regal Drive NW, Warren, Ohio departed this life Monday, December 20, 2021 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born April 30, 1943 in Greenwood, Mississippi, the son of Eddie and Sallie Ringold Goliday.

He was employed by General Motors Packard Electric Corporation for 28 years as a supervisor, before retiring in 1998.

Luther was a member of the Second Baptist Church and enjoyed music, reading and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

He was also a member of the King Solomon Masonic Lodge No. 87 and a 1961 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He married his wife, Barbara Jean Caldwell on October 20, 1967.

Besides his wife of Warren, he leaves to mourn, three sons, Stefan A. Caldwell-Goliday, Derrick M. (Mindy) Goliday and Vincent P. (Angelique) Goliday, all of Columbus; four brothers, Willie J. Goliday and Richard E. Goliday, both of Warren, Ralph M. Goliday and Robert M. (Tammy) Goliday, both of Flushing, Michigan; four sisters, Ms. Rosanna Alexander of Baltimore, Maryland, Ms. Linda Monday of Warren, Ms. Mittie Nichols of Canfield and Ms. Verna Jones of Warren; 11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Miss Betty Goliday.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00-11:00 a.m. (one hour prior to the service) at the Agape Assembly Church. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Condolences and cards can be sent to the family at 3006 Regal Dr., N.W., Warren, Ohio 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 24, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.