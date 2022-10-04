WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lusandy “Jackie” Billings Watson, 90 of Warren, Ohio, was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

She was born June 30, 1932 in Shelby, Mississippi, the daughter of Levi and Gertrude Farris Billings, residing in the area for 67 years, coming from Shelby.

Jackie was employed with General Motors B.O.C. Lordstown Division for 27 years as a press operator, before retiring in 1999. She also worked for Warren Towel Company, Mr. Clarks Cleaners, Ravenna Arsenal and St. Joseph Riverside Hospital.

She was a member of the Second Baptist Church for more than 50 years, where she worked in the kitchen with Children’s Church, was a member of Christian’s in Recovery, member of the Adult Fellowship and Birthday Club and attended weekly Bible Study. She also was a member of the Red Hatters Club, G.M. Buddies Retiree Group, enjoyed crafts, holiday decorations, flowers, gardening, fishing, traveling and was a former usher and avid bowler.

She leaves to cherish her memory one son, Louie F. (Tascia) Watson of Columbus; two daughters, Ms. Latanya D. Watson of Columbus and Ms. Rose Mary Reddice of Markham, Illinois; six brothers, Otha Billings of West Point, Mississippi, Roscoe Billings, Sr. of Elkhart, Indiana, Eugene (Carol) Billings, Sr. of Chicago, Illinois, Harold Billings, Sr. and Preston (Almeta) Billings, both of Shelby, Mississippi and Michael Coleman of Seattle, Washington; one sister, Ms. Mercedes Sanders of Eastpointe, Michigan; nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Rosetta Parish; one son, Roy Lee Billings; six brothers, Levi Billings, Jr., Louis Charles “LC” Billings, Floyd Lee Billings, Floyd Gene Billings, Theodore Billings and Curtis Lee Billings and three sisters, Flossie Capers, Mary Moxley and Gertis Lee Billings.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Second Baptist Church. Masks are required.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Funeral services can be viewed online at www.fb.com/secondbaptistwarren or www.YouTube.com/c/SBCWarren

Cards and condolences may be sent to Louie F. Watson, 829 Bethel Road, #147, Columbus, OH 43214.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in the name of Lusandy Watson to Second Baptist Church Vision, 100 Building Fund, 1510 Main Street SW, Warren, OH 44483 or the Community Volunteer Council, 1642 W. Market Street, Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

