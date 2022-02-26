YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – LouManda Marie Belcher, 57 of Youngstown departed this life Sunday, February 20, 2022, at 6:58 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Medical Center Main Campus, following Cardiac Arrest.

She was born July 18, 1964 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of J.V. and Judith Harmon Belcher, Jr.

She was a 1982 graduate of East High School.

LouManda was employed with Real Care Homecare for five years as a certified nursing assistant.

She was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church and enjoyed reading, music, dancing and cooking.

She leaves to mourn two sons, LaMarcus Belcher and Richard Neal, Jr., both of Youngstown; one daughter, Ms. Rilonda Neal of Youngstown; her mother, Ms. Judith Harmon Belcher of Youngstown; three brothers, Steven (Shaneise) Belcher, James Belcher and LeVar Belcher, all of Youngstown; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister friend, Ms. Cozett Bryan of Youngstown; four aunts, Ms. Jessie Copeland and Ms. Juanita Miller, both of Cleveland, Ms. Elnora Annette Harmon and Ms. Eartha Sanders, both of Youngstown and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father; two sons, LaMont Belcher and Dalan Reynolds and one brother, Stanford Belcher.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, March 4, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., with calling hours from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

