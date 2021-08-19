Louis “Stoogie” Hendrix, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louis “Stoogie” Hendrix, Jr., 69 of Brandywine Drive, Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Friday, August 13, 2021 at his residence.

He was born August 13, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Louis and Mary Dean Oree Hendrix, Sr.

Louis was employed with Omni Manor and Meridian Arms for 30 years as a physical therapist, before retiring December 2020.

He leaves to mourn one daughter, Ms. Miranda Hendrix of Alabama; one stepdaughter, Ms. Mamie Rudolph of Cleveland; three sisters, Ms. Beatrice Johnson of Campbell, Ms. Patricia Martin and Ms. Mercie Hendrix, both of Youngstown and a host of niece and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, James Hendrix, Melvin Hendrix and Joseph Hendrix and three sisters, Ms. Wanda Oakley, Ms. Corrine Hendrix and Ms. Dorrine Hendrix.

Memorial services will be held Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Chapel. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Condolences and cards may be sent to the family at 633 Cassius Avenue, 1st Floor, Youngstown, OH 44505, the home of his sister, Patricia Martin.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.