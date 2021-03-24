Louie Wood Watson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On March 21, 2021, Louie Wood Watson, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend was called from his earthly home to his heavenly home with the Lord, at the age of 87.

He was born in Shelby, Mississippi, to Dan and Etta (Waters) Watson. He was the seventh of nine children, five boys and four girls: Dan, Sylvia, Cary, Eloise, Eddie, Lemoine, Willie Bee and Hywanis. His parents and siblings preceded him in death.

As a youth, he always had a knack for fixing things and this is where his love for being a mechanic began. At the age of 19, he began working at a local gas station pumping gas and changing tires. He came to Warren in 1953 to work with his brother-in-law at his gas station. He returned to Shelby in October 1955, bringing his family to Warren to build a better life.

In 1959, he began working at R.D. Banks Chevrolet, achieving the designation of Certified Technician before retiring in 1994 after 35 years of service. He was one of the first African American technicians to attend and complete training at the General Motors Training Center in Cleveland, Ohio. In this class, trainees learned to overhaul the engine of the brand new 1960 Chevy Corvair. He would return to the training center through 1992. For years, he operated his own 2-bay garage on the corner of Walnut Street and Main Ave. If anyone had a problem with their car, they would call him. All you had to do is to tell him about the problem, and he will tell you what’s wrong and how to fix it.

He had an infectious laugh, a big smile, and liked to tell jokes. Whenever he would see you, he would say “hey, I got one for you.” At times, you would hear him yell out, “Old Scudder or Hammer Knocker.” He was an easy going man, much like his father. He was a man who never complained. He loved people and everybody loved him. If you asked him a question, he would give you an answer.

He enjoyed watching Westerns and listening to “The Blues”. Some of his favorite artists included BB King, Bobby Blue Bland, Muddy Waters, and ZZ Hill. In the 1970’s, he would load up the kids in the car to go to stock car and drag races and tractor pull events. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Darryl Rogers.

With love, compassion and grace, his granddaughter, Rickey, took great care of him from the start. Rickey’s, words cannot express how we feel about you or our gratitude. Our hearts are full, and our love for you is eternal.

In August 1979, he and Maggie Stewart joined together in marriage, enjoying 33 years together until she was called home to Glory in April 2013. Both enjoyed the love of their blended families.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his children, Horace Paul (Eva) Burrow, Latanya D. Watson, Louie F. (Tascia) Watson and Cary L. Watson; stepchildren, Rose Mary Reddice, Joe L. Allen, Coraritta (Leon) Nixon and Timothy Allen; 33 grandchildren, 66 great-grandchildren, ten great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were stepchildren, Rose Etta Parish, Roy L. Billings and Derrick Allen.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you consider making a material contribution in the name of Louie W. Watson to the following organizations: The Hope Center for Cancer Care, 1745 Niles Cortland Road NE, Suite 5, Warren, OH 44484 or Trinity Baptist Church, 235 Highland Avenue SW, Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family in care of Louie F. Watson, 829 Bethel Road, #147, Columbus, OH 43214.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 25 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.