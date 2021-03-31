Lloyd Mack Royal, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lloyd Mack Royal, Jr., 66 of Washington, D.C., departed this life Sunday, March 21, 2021 at 2:20 p.m. at the Washington D.C. Veterans Hospital, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born November 19, 1954 in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Lloyd M. and Patricia Abbott Royal, Sr., residing in the area for 30 years, coming from Youngstown, Ohio.

Lloyd was employed with the Department of Housing and Urban Development for 20 years as a Contract Oversite Specialist and also worked for the Department of Defense as a Contacting Officer.

He was a 1990 graduate of Howard University with a MDIV Degree in Divinity.

He enjoyed fishing.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army from January 14, 1972-April 4, 1981 as a radio operator with Tactical Communications Systems, receiving several honors.

He married Natasha Daniel Royal on December 27, 2010.

Besides his wife of Washington, D.C., he leaves to mourn two sons, Nicholas Royal and Lloyd Royal III, both of Ft. Meade, Maryland; one daughter, Mrs. Sommer (Gregg) Royal-Harris of Ft. Meade, Maryland; one stepdaughter, Ms. Chanelle Edwards of Washington, D.C.; four brothers, Douglas Royal, Frederick Royal and Kevin Royal, all of Youngstown, Ohio and Andrew Jackson of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; one sister, Ms. Pamela Royal Jones of Denver, Colorado; two grandsons, Keith Duffin, Jr. and Andre Campbell, both of Ft. Meade, Maryland; two granddaughters, Miss Camra Campbell and Miss Madison, Royal both of Ft. Meade, Maryland and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd M. Royal, Sr. and Patricia Abbott Robinson and two brothers, Bruce Abbott and Benjamin Royal.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Chapel. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

