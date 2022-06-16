WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Rae McKinnon, 65, of 1260 Fourth Street SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, May 27, 2022 at 1:05 p.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following a cardiac arrest.

She was born September 1, 1956 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Herman Hutton and Anna Vivian Brown, living in the area for 23 years coming from Lexington, Kentucky.

She was a 1974 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Linda was employed with General Electric in Lexington, Kentucky for 20 years as an assembler, before retiring in 2011. She also worked for General Electric Trumbull Lamp (Warren).

She was a member of the Eastside Church of Christ.

She belonged to SCOPE, enjoyed playing bingo and Bible study.

She married Gerald Bruce McKinnon on July 22, 1989; he died March 16, 2020.

She leaves to mourn three sons, Nakyia (Nikki) Parker, Antuan Parker and Kasmond Parker, all of Warren; 13 grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Miss Geranda L. McKinnon and three stepsons, Darren Ball, Darrick Ball and Gerald Cochran.

Funeral service will be held Monday, June 20, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., with calling hours from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., at the Eastside Church of Christ. Masks are required.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Linda Rae McKinnon, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 17 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.