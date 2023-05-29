CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lillie Zimmerman Williams Washington, 96, of 34 11th Street, Campbell, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 8:41 a.m., at her residence of natural causes.

She was born February 9, 1927 in Orangeburg, South Carolina, the daughter of Herbert and Bertha Rirck Zimmerman, residing in the area since 1940, coming from Orangeburg.

Lillie was employed with Morgans and Lum’s Restaurants for many years as a cook, before retiring in 1976.

She was a 1945 graduate of Great Branch High School.

She was a member of the Bethel Church of God in Christ and a former member of the Emmanuel Ministries and Centenary United Methodist Church, where she served as a Sunday School teacher, Usher Board, Choir and Kitchen Committee. She also belonged to the Youngstown Urban League, the NAACP Women’s Committee and enjoyed gardening, cooking, traveling and shopping.

She was widowed twice, marrying Willie A. Williams, who died in 1984 and Stanley G. Washington, July 24, 2004, who died October 2, 2013.

She leaves to mourn one son, Hollis A. (Patsy) Williams of Campbell; one daughter, Ms. Verna Hamner of Liberty Township; one sister, Ms. Bernice Hooks of Orangeburg, South Carolina; seven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Vernell Williams; seven brothers and six sisters.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:30 a.m., with calling hours from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Chapel. Masks are suggested.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to her daughter, Verna Hamner, 1085 Colonial Drive, Liberty Township, OH 44505.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

