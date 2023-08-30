WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lillie Mae Cobb Hubbard, 65 of Martin Luther King Boulevard, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 9:40 p.m. at St. Joseph Medical Center, following complications from a short illness.

She was born July 10, 1958 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Parkies and Lovie Lee Emory Cobb, Sr.

She was a 1976 graduate of Labrae High School.

She was employed with Sears for 25 years as a salesperson, before retiring in 2004.

Lillie was a member of the St. Paul Church of God in Christ.

She enjoyed sewing.

She married Jeffrey Hubbard September 30, 1977.

Besides her husband of Warren, she leaves to mourn six sons, Terrance Hubbard of Warren, Tevin Hubbard of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Isaiah Hubbard and Xzavier Hubbard, both of Charlotte, North Carolina, Jerell Hubbard of Youngstown and Terel Hubbard of Warren; six brothers, Parkies Cobb, Jr. of Warren, Vincent E. (Darlene) Cobb, Sr. of Syracuse, New York, John E. Cobb, Sr., Melvin D. Cobb and Richard D. Cobb, Sr., all of Columbus and Jeffrey Lee Cobb of Warren; one sister, Ms. Sandra A. Cobb of Columbus; four grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Ms. Kyyanna Lanette Hubbard-Scocchera and two brothers, Isaiah Cobb and Cleotis Cobb.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 12:00 p.m., at the Hoyt Street Flourishing Ministries COGIC, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Masks are suggested.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 31 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.