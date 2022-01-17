CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lillian Theresa Parnell Stores, 96, of 113 Gordon Avenue, Campbell, Ohio, departed this life Monday, January 10, 2022 at 9:24 a.m. at her residence of natural causes.

She was born November 13, 1925 in Orrville, Alabama, the daughter of AC and Gertrude Walker Parnell, coming to Ohio in 1944.

Lillian was employed with Hills Department Store as a ticketer for 26 years, before retiring in 1999.

She was a member of Gospel Temple Baptist Church, where she served on the Senior Usher Board and Senior Mission.

She married Hiram M. Stores, Sr. June 11, 1957; he died February 1, 2000.

She leaves to mourn two sons, Marvin (Faye) Parnell of Mobile, AL and Darrell G. Stores of Campbell; twenty-three grandchildren, twenty-four great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three sons, Carl Stores, Raymond Williams and Hiram M. Stores, Jr.; one brother, William Parnell and one sister, Ms. Jessie Salsberry.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Gospel Temple Baptist Church. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Belmont Park Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

