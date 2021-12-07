WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lillian D. “Cissy” Willoughby Brown, 62, of 1370 Blakely Circle SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, November 29, 2021 at 11:56 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following a short illness.

She was born September 23, 1959 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Henry E. and Annie Cordell Proctor Willoughby.

She graduated in 1978 from Warren Western Reserve High School and from Trumbull County Beauty School.

Lillian was employed with Harris Beauty Shop for ten years as a beautician, before retiring.

She was a member of the New Jerusalem Fellowship Church, where she was president of the Nurses Guild, Kitchen Committee, Drama Team, Choir, Kids in Christ, Card Ministry, Community Concerned Citizens II, National Federation of the Blind Cleveland Chapter and MM 5.

Her hobbies included bowling, traveling, entertaining, shopping, watching cooking shows, was known for her mac & cheese and was an avid Michigan and Dallas Cowboys fan. She wrote and produced “Adam Have You Broken Your Rib?” Cissy loved taking care of others.

She married Victor C. Brown, Sr. on January 28, 2005; he died November 16, 2007.

She leaves to mourn two brothers, Dr. Eugene (Edna) Willoughby of Michigan and Herman (Bobbi) Willoughby of Orlando, Florida; one sister, Ms. JoAnn Booker of Decatur, Georgia; one Goddaughter, Ms. Obadiah Fuller of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; two special nephews, Cleo Richardson and Barry Allen and a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one nephew, Lester Wayne Booker.

Funeral services will be held Monday, December 13, 2021 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the New Jerusalem Fellowship Church. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

