WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lethonia Howard Herron, 93, of Warren, Ohio departed this life Monday, January 24, 2022 at 7:45 p.m. at Ohio Living Lake Vista Nursing Center, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born October 12, 1928 in Darling, Mississippi, the daughter of Reverend David Howard, Sr. and Mrs. Ora Washington Howard.

Mrs. Herron worked as a Teacher’s Aide for Warren City Schools. For 30 years, Mrs. Herron gifted the public with her cooking abilities at Eli’s Famous Barbeque. Community members from surrounding states would travel to indulge in her cooking, experience her winning smile, and even receive a hug.

Mrs. Herron was a lifelong member of St. James Church of God in Christ, where she served as a Pastor’s Aide, President of the Missionary Society and the Bible Band, leader of the prayer ministry, District Missionary of the David Howard, Sr. Memorial District and the Episcopal Mother of the Ohio Central East Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction of the Church of God in Christ.

She enjoyed Bible Study, crossword puzzles, cooking and baking.

On March 14, 1948, Lethonia married Peter Charles Herron and they enjoyed a 45-year marriage until his death on March 4, 1993.

Mrs. Herron was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Darrell Herron; Rosalyn; one brother, Reverend Aaron Howard and four sisters, Mrs. Daisy Burnett, Mrs. Ora Faulk, Mrs. Katherine Coleman and Mrs. Thelma Holman.

She leaves to mourn six sons, Reverend Charles E. (Alice) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Reverend Robert A. (Linda) of Warren, Ohio, Bishop David L. (Brenda) of Howland, Ohio, Reverend Jerry D. (Sharon) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Reverend Michael J. (Crystal) of Warren, Ohio and Reverend Mark (Glenda) of Cortland, Ohio and four daughters, Mrs. Barbara J. Mann of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Mrs. Marsha Burch of Warren, Ohio, Mrs. Mae Walker (Aubrey) of Akron, Ohio, and Mrs. Thelma Honeywood (James) of Warren, Ohio. She is survived by four brothers, Reverend David Howard, Jr. (Louise) and Eddie Howard, Sr., both of Warren, Ohio, Reverend Nehemiah Howard of Columbus, Ohio (JoAnn) and Dr. Melvin Howard, Sr. (Betty) of Warren, Ohio; one sister, Mrs. Millie Howard Kirkland (Charles) of Warren, Ohio; 32 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

On Friday, February 4, 2022, the Herron Family will receive visitors from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. at St. James Church of God in Christ. On the same evening, at 7:00 pm, the Herron family will host a musical celebration in honor of their mother at Warren First Assembly of God.

On Saturday, February 5, 2022, family and friends will gather for their final tribute to Mrs. Herron. The public is welcome for viewing at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral service beginning at noon.

For all services, masks are required for entry and COVID-19 protocols will be strictly enforced.

Condolences and cards may be sent to the family at 1420 Fourth Drive, S.W., Apt. 1303, Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements are handled by Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

