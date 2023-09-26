WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leslie Jerry Dillard, Jr., 81 of 2527 Wick Street SE, Warren, departed this life Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 9:57 p.m. at his residence, from complications of a short-term illness.

He was born October 23, 1941 in Ravenna, Ohio, the son of Leslie and Madeline Ransom Dillard, Sr., residing in the area for 71 years, coming from Ravenna.

Leslie was employed with Northside Medical Center for 13 years as a Supervisor of Environmental Services, before retiring in 2004. He also worked for Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital and Forum Health Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army as a Sergeant E5 from December 16, 1958 – March 7, 1962, serving during the Vietnam Conflict, receiving several honors.

Leslie was a member of the Sunday Morning Serenity Group and proudly received his 35-year pen September 18, 2023. He also sponsored several members during the past 35 years. He was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and enjoyed traveling.

He leaves to mourn his wife, Martha J. Owens Dillard of Warren; one son, Ja’Tice L. (Tameka) Dillard of Warren; four daughters, Ms. Carol Lynn Clemmons of Marianna, Florida, Ms. Tina V. Pierce of Omaha, Nebraska, Ms. Nakea Owens of Columbus and Ms. Chiara (Rydell) Duke of Youngstown; 17 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one Goddaughter, Ms. Loretta Dorsey of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Mrs. Deloris Patterson and Mrs. Joanne Carter; one brother and one granddaughter, Miss Zaliyah J. Dillard.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Greater St. John’s Church of God in Christ. Masks are suggested.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

