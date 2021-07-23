Lee E. Luton, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lee E. Luton, Jr., 87 of 1410 Blakely Circle SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 3:15 p.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness.

He was born September 12, 1933 in Cleveland, Tennessee, the son of Lee E. and Ethel Parson Luton, Sr.

Lee was a self-employed truck driver for over 40 years, retiring in 2000.

He enjoyed fishing, working on cars playing Bingo and cards.

He served honorably overseas in the U.S. Marines as an artillery transporter from 1955-1963, receiving commendations as a 2D Class Gunner and Expert M-1 1 Class Gunner.

He married Shirley Luton August 26, 1955, she died April 10, 2000.

He leaves to mourn one son, Derrick Ronald Luton of Columbus; three grandchildren, Derrick Rohmond Luton of Warren, Draye Roshun Luton of Cleveland and Ms. Delisha Peterman of Warren; four great-grandchildren, Derrick William Eldridge Luton of Warren, Miss Khaleaha Luton of Youngstown, Miss E’Niya Patterson and Anthony G. Garrett, Jr., both of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; two brothers, Carl Luton and James Luton and one sister, Ms. Nellie Luton Lawrence.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the New Community Bible Fellowship Church, 3557 Washington Blvd., Cleveland Heights. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Highland Park Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

