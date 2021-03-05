Lazarus Mondel Stubbs, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lazarus Mondel Stubbs, 47, of 322 Logan Avenue, N.E., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, February 26, 2021 at 9:52 p.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born June 5, 1973 in Warren, Ohio, the son of David Lee Brantley and Wanda Denise Stubbs.

Mr. Stubbs was owner/operator of Alchemy University LLC and Khemistry LLC for 20 years, selling clothing and was part owner of the Truth Lounge.

He enjoyed baseball, playing the guitar, was very artistic and loved spending time with his grandchildren and was loved by everyone.

He leaves to mourn three sons, Mario Mondel Astolfi, Dominique Astolfi and Lazarus Astolfi all of Warren; two daughters, Ms. Alexis Kalman of Columbus and Ms. Sarafina Rivera of Warren; his mother, Mrs. Wanda Denise and Melvin Calhoun of Warren; father, David Lee and Shirley Brantley of Warren; five brothers, Jonathon Calhoun, Tharon Calhoun, Genttry Calhoun, Melvin Brantley and Michael Brantley all of Warren; six sisters, Ms. Chiquita Moore of Warren, Ms. Cassidy Dawson of Cincinnati, Ms. Modena Brantley and Ms. Belinda Brantley both of Warren, Mrs. Nia (Randy) Hill and Ms. Bonita Rodgers both of Antioch, TN; eleven grandchildren; fiancée, Ms. Louise L. Asbury of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 12 noon, with Calling Hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Cards and condolences may be sent to 322 Logan Ave., N.E., Warren, OH 44483, the home of fiancée, Ms. Louise Asbury.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

