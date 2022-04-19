WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Layla Ashlee May, 16, of 609 Fairfield Street NE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, April 11, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at her residence.

She was born November 19, 2005 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Michael Delshawn May and Kelly Cerny, residing in Columbus for one year.

Layla was a tenth grade student at Warren G. Harding High School, where she was a member of National Honor Society.

She was a member of the Divine Trinity Pentecostal Church, where she was an usher, belonged to the Kitchen Committee and enjoyed music.

She was an avid football fan of the University of Michigan Wolverines and the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Boston Celtics basketball team.

She leaves to mourn her father, Michael Delshawn May and mother, Ms. Kelly Cerny, both of Warren; one brother, Tre’ Cerny of Atlanta, Georgia; four sisters, Ms. Jessica Davis of Columbus, Ms. Sadie Tibbs of Niles, Ms. Nadia Taylor of Ravenna and Ms. Tonya May of Warren; a grandmother, Ms. Joann May Reynolds of Warren; a great-grandmother, Ms. Josephine May of Cortland and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 12:00 p.m., with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are required.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 20 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.