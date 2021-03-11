Lawanda Denise Powell Randall, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawanda Denise Powell Randall, 74, of 444 Sanderson Avenue, Campbell departed this life Monday, March 8, 2021 at 11:18 a.m. at her residence.

She was born May 17, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Edward Powell and Annie Louise Withers Jones, residing in the area for 33 years, coming from Washington, DC.

She was a 1964 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School, graduate of Western College of Women and received a Master’s Degree from the University of Phoenix.

Ms. Randall was employed with AT&T Solutions for 10 years as a Leadership Trainer, before retiring in 2004 and worked at the Smithsonian Institute as a Librarian.

She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church, where she served as the Secretary and sang in the choir. She belonged to the Sunflower Garden Club and enjoyed quilting, sewing, embroidering, reading, gardening and was a professional storyteller.

She leaves to mourn, two daughters, Ms. Nwenna A. Randall and Ms. Aisha J. Randall both of Washington, DC; ex-husband, Lawrence A. Randall of Alexandria, Virginia and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family had a Private Service because of COVID 19 concerns.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 12 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.