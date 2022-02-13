WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lauvonia Miller Taitt, 78, of 1420 Fourth Street, S.W., Warren, Ohio departed this life Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 6:28 a.m. at her residence, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born July 14, 1943 in Loachapoka, Alabama, the daughter of Lincoln Miller and Mary Ingram Townsend, coming to Warren 9 years ago from Brooklyn, New York.

Lauvonia was employed with River Manor Nursing Home in Brooklyn for 28 years as a Licensed Practical Nurse, before retiring in 2008. She also worked for St. Joseph Riverside Hospital and G.M. Packard Electric.

She was a 1961 graduate of Clara Barton High School and later earned her LPN.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Braceville and the Fitzpatrick Guiding Star Eastern Stars Chapter No. 1, where she was Past Grand Worthy Matron, Grand Treasurer, Noble Commander, A Daughter of Isis and a Nurse for the Supreme Council of America.

She served as a Girl Scout Troupe Leader, Union Representative for SEIU Local Union No. 1199 and enjoyed reading and watching TV.

She leaves to mourn one daughter, Celeste N. Rodgers of Warren; five brothers, Raymond Miller of Warren, Charles Miller, Jeffrey (Erica) Townsend and Kevin Townsend all of Brooklyn, New York and Willie J. Townsend Jr. of Queens, New York; one sister, Ms. Ellen Lewis of Brooklyn, New York; one grandchild, three great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Willie J. Townsend Sr. and one grandson, Jaden Poole.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, February 18, 2022 at 3:00 p.m., with Calling Hours from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

