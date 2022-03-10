YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura LaVerne Davis, 90 of Youngstown, departed this life Monday, March 7, 2022 at 5:38 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Medical Center Boardman Campus, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born September 23, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Luther Humphrey, Sr. and Helen Mae Chambers Humphrey Dukes.

She was a 1949 graduate of The Rayen School.

Laura was employed with General Motors Lordstown for 29 years as an assembler, before retiring in 1999.

She was a member of the New Bethel Baptist Church.

She belonged to several card clubs, where she played Hearts, Pinochle and Spades and enjoyed going to the movies and spending time with family and grandchildren.

She leaves to mourn two sons, John (Jeaniene) Davis III of Ft. Worth, Texas and David Tribble III (Suvella Ravnell) of Youngstown; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; caregiver/niece, Ms. Debra Sharp of Youngstown and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Luther “Buddy” Humphrey, Jr. and Joseph Humphrey and one sister, Ms. Helen Mae Richardson.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Chapel. Masks are required.

Burial will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

