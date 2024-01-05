YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Latrice Lynette Johnson, 51 of Trussit Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio departed this life Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 1:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Medical Center Youngstown Campus of natural causes.

She was born March 17, 1972 in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of Kenneth and JoAnn Howell Johnson, also raised by stepmother, Shirley J. Stuhldreher.

She was a 1990 graduate of East High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Latrice was employed with Dutchess Cleaners for 20 years as an Office Administrator and Isle Purple Cat for several years as a Care Giver.

She was baptized at the New Millennium House of Prayer and enjoyed spending time with her large family and the Dutchess’ family.

She leaves to mourn her mothers, Ms. JoAnn Lightfoot of Youngstown and Ms. Shirley J. Stuhldreher of Parma; nine siblings, Kenneth L. Johnson and James E. Johnson both of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Brian (Kaira) Johnson of McDonald, Ms. A’Licia C. Casey of Austintown, Kenneth (Shallon) Johnson, Jr. of Youngstown, Patrick R. Johnson of Columbus, Ms. Trisha L. Johnson of Akron, Mrs. Cynthia (Charles) Morgan and Ms. Sabrina Steele both of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father and grandparents, Horace T. and Ethel Johnson Green and Helen L. Steele.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later time.

Condolences for the family can be emailed to InMemoryofLatrice@gmail.com.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 8 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.