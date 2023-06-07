WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Latanya Marie Beaver, 63 of 8141 Castle Rock Drive, Warren, Ohio departed this life Monday, May 29, 2023 at 4:10 a.m. at her residence, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born April 29, 1960 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Richard and Patricia Wilson Beaver, formerly residing one year in Arlington, Texas.

Latanya enjoyed cooking, listening to music, singing and fashion.

She leaves to mourn two daughters, Ms. LaQuisha Beaver of Howland and Ms. Ayla Ball of Akron; five brothers, Richard Darnell Beaver of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Brian Keith (Deon) Beaver of Dallas, Texas, Royce Dion (Cynthia) Beaver of Ft. Worth, Texas, Kurt Lamar Beaver of Akron and Lance Lyle Beaver of Atlanta, Georgia; two sisters, Mrs. Stacy Faith (Dwayne) Harris and Ms..Patricia Yvette Beaver both of Akron; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; life-long partner, Calvin Ball of Arlington, Texas and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Tyrone Beaver and one grandchild.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, June 12, 2023 at 12:00 Noon, with Calling Hours from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are suggested. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Condolences can be sent to her daughter, Ms. LaQuisha Beaver, 8141 Castle Rock Drive, Warren 44484.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

