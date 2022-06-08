WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kyyanna Lanette Hubbard-Scocchera, 41, of 1080 Martin Luther King Blvd., Warren, Ohio departed this life Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. at her residence, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born January 24, 1981 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Jeffrey and Lillie M. Cobb Hubbard, living in the area for 10 years coming from Aurora, Colorado.

Kyyanna was a member of the Hoyt Street Flourishing Ministries C.O.G.I.C.

She enjoyed cooking and was a 1999 graduate of LaBrae High School.

She leaves to mourn one son, Dominic Joseph Jeffrey Scocchera, one daughter, Ms. Serenity Nicolette Scocchera and ex-husband, Joseph Scocchera all of Aurora, Colorado; her parents, Jeffrey and Lillie M. Hubbard both of Warren; six adopted brothers, Xzavier Hubbard of Youngstown, Terrance Hubbard, Jerell Hubbard and Terell Hubbard all of Warren, Isaiah Hubbard of Florida and Tevan Hubbard of Philadelphia, PA; grandmother, Ms. Celester Minnifield of Toronto; childhood friend, Ms. Lorri Agona of Champion and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, June 13, 2022 at 12 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Hoyt Street Flourishing Ministries C.O.G.I.C. Masks are required.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

