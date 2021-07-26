Kimberly L. McKinney Avery, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kimberly L. McKinney Avery, 53, of 1453 Tod Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 5:26 p.m. at UPMC Presbyterian, following a sudden illness.

She was born March 19, 1968 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Warren J. and Toni Ann Dorsey McKinney.

Kimberly was employed with the Youngstown Veterans Affairs for 35 years as a licensed practical nurse.

She was a 1986 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and passed her LPN Boards in 1988.

She was a member of the Restoration Christian Life Ministries and enjoyed cooking, traveling, caring for people and taking family vacations. Kim had a heart of gold!

She leaves to mourn three daughters, Ms. Anntonette Avery of Youngstown, Ms. Tyler Avery of Warren and Ms. Makiaya Sherman of Warren; three stepsons, Michael Sherman, Jr., Eric Sherman and Trey Sherman, all of Warren; one brother, Warren J. McKinney III of Akron; one sister, Mrs. Warrie (Emmanuel) McKinney Ridgell of Warren; a fiancée, Michael E. Sherman of Warren; one granddaughter, Ariea Stubbs of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 12:00 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the New Freedom Missionary Baptist Church. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 917 Fifth Street SW, Warren, OH 44485, the home of her daughter, Tyler Avery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.