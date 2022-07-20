WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kimberly Anne Neal, 45, of Union City, California, departed this life Monday, July 11, 2022 at San Leandro Hospital, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born April 6, 1977 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Thomas A. and Kathryn Jones Neal, residing in the area for 15 years, having lived in Atlanta, Georgia for five years.

Kimberly was employed at Kaiser Permanente San Leandro for 15 years as an MRI Technician.

She graduated in 1995 from Lordstown High School, attended Youngstown State University, received a degree in Radiology Technology from Sharon Regional Hospital, MRI degree from Emory University School of Medicine and a BS and master’s degrees from Illinois College.

She was a member of the Berean Christian Church of Atlanta, Junior Volunteer at Trumbull Memorial Hospital and enjoyed traveling, listening to music and spending time with her niece and nephew.

She leaves to mourn her parents, Thomas A. and Kathryn J. Neal of Youngstown; one brother, Nelton (Stephanie) Neal of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; one nephew, Brenton Z. Neal of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; one niece, Aniya M. Neal of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Anne Brown, Albert Neal, Nellie Jones and Artis Jones.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at New Freedom Missionary Baptist Church. Masks are required.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Kimberly Anne Neal, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 22 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.