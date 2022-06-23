WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kimberly Ann Crum Senter, 52, of 2410 Oak Street, SW Warren, Ohio departed this life Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 12:59 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center of natural causes.

She was born March 12, 1970 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Olivia Little Crum Pleacher and Charles Crum.

Kimberly loved being a stay-at-home mother and enjoyed cooking, baking, coloring, listening to music and spending time with family and friends.

She was a 1988 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She married Matthew Dean Senter, September 2, 2005.

Besides her husband of Warren, she leaves to mourn eight daughters, Ms. Terrie Crum and Mrs. Kelly (Darryl) Royster both of Warren, Ms. Mariah Crum of Niles, Mrs. Daisy May (Quelz) Hollingsworth of Buffalo, New York, Ms. Dixie Crum of Alliance, Ms. Tracy Crum of Ravenna, Ms. Nevaeh Crum of Newton Falls and Ms. Honda Senter of Warren; two brothers, Charles (Bobbie Jo) Crum of Newton Falls and Jackson Pleacher of North Jackson; two grandchildren, that she raised, Marcus McCracken-Crum and Ms. Candace McCracken both of Warren; two grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Warren Douglas Pleacher.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 12:00 noon, with calling hours from 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the New Freedom Missionary Baptist Church. Masks are required.

Condolences and cards may be sent to the family at, 2410 Oak Street, SW, Warren 44485 or 726 Second Street, SW, Warren 44483, the home of her daughter, Terrie Crum.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

