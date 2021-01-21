Kevin Matthew Carter, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kevin Matthew Carter, 62, of 346 Harvard Street, Youngstown, departed this life Monday, January 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at his residence.

He was born September 24, 1958 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Kenneth Edward and Hazel Marie Wallace Carter.

Mr. Carter was employed with Star Excursion and Towel Supply for several years as a handy man.

He was a member of the Church of God and Saints of Christ, enjoyed listening to jazz and attended The Rayen School.

He leaves to mourn three brothers, Murray L. Carter of Warren, Gregory M. Carter of Boardman and Leslie H. (Tina) Carter, Sr. of Youngstown; two sisters, Ms. Cynthia M. Morrison and Mrs. Karen J.E. (Donald Prestley) Carter, both of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews, north side family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Malcolm Keith Carter.

A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, January 25, 2021 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Chapel.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Kevin Matthew Carter, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 22 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.