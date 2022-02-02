WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenrick Pierre Scott, 56, of 748 Maple Street, S.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 6:33 a.m. at St. Joseph Medical Center, following a brief illness.

He was born July 6, 1965 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Benjamin Isaac Washington and Charlie Ann Scott. He resided in Lompoc, California for seven years before returning to Warren in 2020.

Kenrick was an Independent Truck Driver for 20 years.

He was a 1984 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and received his Commercial Driver License.

He was a member of Grace Temple Missionary Baptist Church (Lompoc) and enjoyed weight lifting, listening to music, sports, reading the Bible and was an avid Buffalo Bills and Star Trek fan.

He leaves to mourn two sons, Michael Q. Carter of Warren and Isaac Benjamin Scott of Chicago, Illinois; two stepdaughters, Mrs. Shaina (Luke) George of Columbia, South Carolina and Ms. Jamie Carter of Alameda, California; two brothers, Juan Scott of Warren and Rev. Derrick (Ondrea) Scott of Akron; one sister, Ms. Sitonia Cruse of Dayton and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Oscar D. Scott and Charlie Lee Scott and one sister, Ms. Jacqueline D. Scott.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, February 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., with Calling Hours from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

