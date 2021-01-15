Kenneth Allen White, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Allen White, Jr., 48, of 738 Fourth Street SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 2:55 p.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness.

He was born February 25, 1972 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Kenneth Allen and Anita Allen White Sr.

Kenneth enjoyed fishing.

He leaves to mourn three sons, Andre Haynes and Darnell White, both of Warren and Life White of Las Vegas, Nevada; his father, Kenneth A. (Diana) White, Sr. of Milford, Michigan; his mother, Ms. Anita Allen White Brown of Warren; two sisters, Ms. LaKeesha White (Lamarco Hawkins) and Mrs. Natasha (Leslie) Carter, both of Columbus and Ms. Tonya Hall of Delaware; five grandchildren; a special friend, Ms. Amber Thornsberry of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by two grandmothers, Ms. Evelean White and Ms. Alice Allen and two grandfathers, Paul Allen, Sr. and Sephus White.

Funeral services will be held Monday, January 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

The family will receive cards and condolences at 738 Fourth Street SW, Warren, OH 44483.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Kenneth Allen White, Jr. please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.