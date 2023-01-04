WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keith Phillip Fletcher, 42, of 2306 Willow Dr. SW, Warren, departed this life Saturday, December 31, 2022 at 4:20 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Medical Center, following complication from Crohn’s Disease.

He was born February 9, 1980 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the son of Jethro Phillip Hayes and Mrs. Gail Francis Fletcher Perry, residing in area 27 years, coming from Atlantic City, New Jersey.

He was employed with Kay’s Speed Shop, LLC for four years as Owner/Operator.

He belong to Bike Life Community and his hobbies were Motorcycles and Banshee 4 Wheeler Dirt Bike.

He leaves to mourn parents, Jethro P. Hayes of Atlantic City, New Jersey and Mrs Gail (Tommy) Perry of Acworth, Georgia; two sons, Kayne Fletcher, Kayden Fletcher of Warren, Ohio; four daughters, Ms. Kierra Fletcher, Ms. Kemmari Fletcher, Ms. Kemmani Fletcher and Ms. Kaior Fletcher all of Warren, Ohio; four sisters, Mrs. Toby (Greg) Lucky of Laurel, Maryland, Ms. Diona Morgan of Atlantic City, New Jersey, Ms. Ciara Fletcher of Houston, Texas and Mrs. Brianna (Sean) White of Acworth, Georgia; Grandmother, Ms. Martha Hayes of Cunningham, Georgia and one grandson, Jael Provitt and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by one son, Keith Fletcher Jr. and two brothers; Keilen Perry and Grafton Perry.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. with calling hours 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home. Masks are required.

Condolences and cards may be sent to his daughter, Kierra Fletcher at 473 Maryland St. NW, Apt. B1, Warren,OH 44483.

Arrangements of comfort were by the Sterling-McCullough Funeral Home.