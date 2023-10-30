VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keith Martin Battee, 69, of Youngstown-Kingsville Road, Vienna, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 8:27 p.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following a cardiac arrest.

He was born August 14, 1954 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Cicero and Betty Flowers Battee.

He was a 1973 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Keith was employed with General Motors Delphi Packard Electric for five years as an Assembler, before retiring in 1985. He also worked for HK Porter.

He was a member of Bethesda Church of the Living God and enjoyed music, watching television and sports.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army as a Pvt. E2 from 1979-1980 in the Infantry Division as a Calvary Scout.

He leaves to mourn four sons, Keith James of Baltimore, North Dakota, Jermaine Marvin (Tameka) Brown of Warren, Kaleel Battee of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Kayden Battee of Youngstown; two daughters, Ms. Ra Sowell and Ms. Nacole Battee both of Warren; his mother, Ms. Betty Battee of Warren; two brothers, Ivan Battee of Warren and Anthony (Talera) Battee of Howland; two sisters, Ms. Lynette Dotson and Ms. Rose Taylor both of Warren; 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; one daughter, Ms. Atyia Foster and one brother, Elder Cicero Battee.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Restoration Christian Fellowship Church, with calling hours from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery. Masks are suggested.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 31 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.