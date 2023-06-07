WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keith Lamont Provitt, 59, of 2181 Palmyra Road, SW Warren, Ohio, departed this life suddenly Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 10:39 a.m.

He was born August 25, 1963 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Elbert and Bertha Mae Provitt Hudson.

He leaves to mourn two brothers, Mark S. (Terressa) Hudson, Sr. and Ben’Jalan Provitt both of Warren; four sisters, Ms. Deborah Stringer and Mrs. Beverly (Eddie) Jones both of Chicago, Illinois, Ms. Natasha McGriff of Phoenix, Arizona and Ms. Joanna Beyah of Columbus and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Frederick Johnson.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 12:00 noon at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are suggested.

Condolences may be sent to his brother, Mark Hudson, Sr., 2181 Palmyra Road, SW, Warren, OH 44481.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Keith Lamont PROVITT, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 8, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.