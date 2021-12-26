WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keith L. “Cheese” Jordan, 52 of 1147 Belvedere Avenue SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, December 20, 2021, at 3:34 p.m., at the Cleveland Clinic, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born October 25, 1969, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Alan James and Sandra Louise Rogers Jordan, living in the area for 20 years, coming from Youngstown.

Cheese was a self-employed Barber for 30 years and also worked at Perfect Blend.

He graduated in 1990 from Warren G. Harding High School, in 1995 from TCTC with an associate’s degree in business management and in 1998 from the Akron Barber School.

He was a member of the Monument of Faith Church of God in Christ, where he was a Deacon and sang in the adult choir and enjoyed shopping, cooking and socializing with friends and family.

He married Janine Jordan on July 2, 1995.

Besides his wife of Warren, he leaves to mourn, one son, KeVonte L. Jordan of Bronx, New York; one daughter, Ms. Ka’Nisha A. Jordan of Warren; one stepson, Ritchie Miller, Jr., of Warren; one stepdaughter, Ms. LaCrecia R. Bates of Niles; four brothers, Allen Caldwell of Niles, Hakim Caldwell of Warren, Alan Jordan of Cleveland and Kashma Jordan of Warren; four sisters, Ms. Juanita Caldwell of Warren, Ms. Rakalla Jordan of Sacramento, California, Ms. Ramona Jordan of Farrell, Pennsylvania and Ms. Victoria Jordan of Memphis, Tennessee; four grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Wayne Jordan.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Monument of Faith Church of God in Christ. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Condolences and cards can be sent to the family at 147 Oak Knoll Avenue SE, Warren, OH 44483, the home of his daughter, Ka’Nisha Jordan.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 27 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.