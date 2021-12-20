YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keith Antwane Ferrell, 41, of 33 East Earle Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 8:10 a.m. at the Laurels of Walden Park, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born March 30, 1980 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Victor Peoples and Chavell Lavette Ferrell, residing in Columbus for five years.

Keith enjoyed listening to music and cooking.

He leaves to mourn his mother, Ms. Chavell Lavette Tukes of Youngstown; one sister, Ms. Chanell Fort of Youngstown; a special niece, Miss Cenni Patterson of Youngstown and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Chapel. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

