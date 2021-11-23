Kaylan Bradley Taylor, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kaylan Bradley Taylor, 27 of 1863 Goleta Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Monday, November 1, 2021 at Rockford Village.

He was born September 26, 1994 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Kevin Edward Taylor, Sr. and Valda Michelle Vaughan.

Kaylan was employed with Ranstad for one year as a forklift operator.

He attended East High School and Mercer Career Center.

He was a member of Second Baptist Church of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and his hobbies included blocking on Dreadlock Care, comic book collector and was an artist.

He leaves to mourn, his mother, Ms. Valda Michelle Vaughan of Youngstown; five brothers, Nikko, Joshua, Jordon, Kevin, Jr. and Anthony; four sisters, Hannah, Michaela, Taysia and Taryn; grandparents, Doris Vaughan of Youngstown and Kathi Mitchell of Brunswick, Georgia; special friend, Rose Jimenez and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; great-grandmother, who he lived with, Katherine R. Taylor Owens and grandfather, William Vaughan.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Youngstown Funeral Chapel. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld.

