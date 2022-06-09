WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kay Frances Workman Caldwell, 72, of 2501 Parkman Road, N.W., Warren, Ohio departed this life Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 9:49 p.m. at her daughter’s residence, following complications from an extended illness.

She was born July 25, 1949 in Zanesville, Ohio, the daughter of William and Margaret Carmichael Workman, living in the area for 66 years coming from Zanesville.

Kay was a self-employed Childcare Provider for 30 years, before retiring in 2009.

She was a 1968 graduate of Market Street High School.

She was a member of the Church of the Living God, Judith Temple, Louis Mitchell Elks Lodge #195, Cheerleader Coach for the Warren Little Browns and Warren Little Eagles and enjoyed playing Bingo.

She leaves to mourn one daughter, Mrs. Tawana (Shawn) Price of Warren; one sister, Mrs. Donna (Lee) Parrott of Warren; one stepbrother, Thomas Cambridge of Youngstown; one stepsister, Ms. Stephanie Workman of Chicago, Illinois; one grandchild she reared, Ms. Tageana Lofton of Warren; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Travis Workman; three sisters, Ms. Nita Dennison, Ms. Roma Workman and Ms. Beverly Workman and two brothers, William Workman and Andre Workman.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 12 Noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are required.

Cards and condolences for the family may be sent to 3145 Merriweather Street, N.W., Warren 44485, the home of her daughter, Tawana Price.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Kay Frances Workman CALDWELL, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.