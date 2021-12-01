Katrina Denise Marsh, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Katrina Denise Marsh, 45, of 3109 Northwest Boulevard, N.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Medical Center of COVID 19.

She was born January 10, 1976 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Otis and Katie Mae Mickles Marsh Sr.

Katrina was employed with VXI Global Solutions for 1 year as a Representative.

She was a 1995 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and attended Trumbull Business College.

She was a member of the Gospel Temple Baptist Church, where she was an Usher and her hobbies included listening to music, especially Michael Jackson.

She leaves to mourn one daughter, Ms. Serena Jonte Scruggs of Warren; one brother, Otis (Stephanie) Marsh Jr. of Jonesboro, Georgia; two sisters, Mrs. Brigette (Tyrone) Williams of Youngstown and Ms. Joy Marsh of Warren; two special friends, Jermaine Hughley of Columbus and Ms. Tiffany Wade-Zupp of Nashville, Tennessee; one aunt, Ms. Ollie Armstead of Canton and her cat, Katie and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Mrs. Ruby Ruffin and Ms. Cynthia Marsh.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, December 6, 2021 at 12 Noon, with Calling Hours from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Gospel Temple Baptist Church. Masks are required and social distancing will be upheld. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

