NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kasmond Pierre Parker, 35, of 70 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, Ohio, departed this life Friday, March 17, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following a cardiac arrest.

He was born May 6, 1987 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Robert Curtis Anderson Jr. and Linda Ray Parker McKinnon.

He was a 2005 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Kasmond enjoyed cooking, dancing, fashion and was an avid New England Patriots and Ohio State University fan.

He leaves to mourn two brothers, Nakyia (Nikki) Parker and Antuan Parker both of Warren; a half-brother, Marquis Del’Shaun Anderson; two half-sisters, Ms. Anaya Tene’ Anderson and Ms. Amaya Sylvia Anderson both of Goodyear, Arizona; two step-brothers, David Lewis Hollins, Jr. and Jamal LaJuan Miles both of Goodyear, Arizona; grandmother, Evangelist Betty Anderson of Warren; a Godson, Charles Elrod Jr. and a Goddaughter, Rylee Griffith and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three step-brothers, Darren Ball, Darrick Ball and Gerald Cochran; two half-sisters, Miss. Aiyana Tene’ Anderson and Miss. Riyana Tene’ Anderson and one step-sister, Miss. Geranda L. McKinnon.

Memorial Services will be held Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel, with calling hours from 3:00-4:00 p.m. Masks are suggested.

Condolences may be sent to his aunt, Tammy Ware, 1571 Sixth Street, S.W., Warren, OH 44485.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Kasmond Pierre PARKER, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 10 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.