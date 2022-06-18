WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Michelle Williams, 64, of 1620 Keri Drive, SW, Warren, Ohio departed this life Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 12:40 p.m. at her residence.

She was born August 23, 1957 in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Samuel Douglas and Vivian Eloise Beasley Williams, Sr., living in the area for eight years coming from Columbus, Ohio.

Karen was a self-employed Bookkeeper and Accountant for 35 years, before retiring in 2010.

She was a 1975 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and received an Associate’s Degree from Cuyahoga Community College.

She enjoyed playing cards, chess, backgammon and watching television.

She leaves to mourn two sons, Terrence O. Williams of Columbus and Scott A. Williams, Sr. of Cleveland; one daughter, Ms. Brianna D. Williams of Dallas, Texas; two brothers, Samuel D. Williams, Jr. and Cameron B. (Felicia) Williams, Sr. both of Warren; one sister, Ms. Andrea K. Williams of Charlotte, North Carolina; one half-brother, Isaiah Williams of Cleveland; one half-sister, Ms. Khadishja Williams of Cleveland; five grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Kevin Williams.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at noon, with calling hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Masks are required.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Karen Michelle Williams, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 20 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.