Julia M. Brogdon, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Julia M Brogdon, 82, of Cleveland Heights, Ohio departed this life Sunday, January 17, 2021 at her residence.

She was born September 27, 1938 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Laura Williams-Lawson and Curry Brogdon. She was reared in a loving home with her mother and stepfather, Richard Lawson; two sisters, Ann Gueringer and Gladys Dotson who preceded her in death.

She graduated from Warren G. Harding High School and received her graduate degrees from Wilberforce University (BA), Garrett Evangelical Theological Seminary (MA Christian Education) and her doctorate from Chicago Theological Seminary (Pastoral Care and Counseling). She also did coursework at Pittsburgh Theological Seminary and Case Western Reserve University.

Dr. Julia was licensed and ordained in the gospel ministry, pastoring a loving congregation at Freedom Christian Church in East Cleveland, Ohio for over 20 years, until retiring. She later joined and served at All Nations Deliverance Ministry under the pastorate of Gwendolyn McCurry. She also served as a principal in the Cleveland School District and was Dean and Facilitator for the International School of Ministry which was later organized under the name of International Theological World Center.

She leaves to mourn one brother, Robert C. Underwood; two brothers-in-law, Rodney Gueringer and Lawrence Dotson; a host of nieces and nephews; a spiritual sister, Dorothy Oluonye; many spiritual sons and daughters, family, friends, students, caregivers and a loving church family.

She loved her family and adored her sisters and would always talk about her nieces and nephews and their accomplishments. Family was important to her and she always held them in her heart and in prayer. Over the years she went on mission trips to Africa, Jamaica, Haiti and more. She was rich in social and cultural history and remained an activist at heart, championing for civil rights and social justice.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 10:30 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Sanctuary Baptist Church, 4004 East 131st Street, Cleveland, OH 44105.

Another viewing will be held from 2:00 – 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 3 at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel (Warren).

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park Cemetery.

