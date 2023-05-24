WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Annette Banks Toles, 84 of 1175 Highland Avenue SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 11:51 a.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, from complications of an extended illness.

She was born February 16, 1939 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Robert “Tab” and Vermelle K. Edwards Banks.

Judith was employed with the Trumbull County Board of Elections for 43 years as an election specialist and HR for poll workers, before retiring in 2015. She also worked for Warren General Hospital as an insurance specialist.

She graduated in 1957 from Warren G. Harding High School and Ella Rene School of Cosmetology (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania).

She was a member of the Restoration Christian Fellowship Church, where she was a Mother of the Church.

She served with the Warren Community Development, Trumbull County Board of Health, Secretary of the Democratic Party, Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority and 6th Ward Precinct Committee Woman.

Her hobbies included gardening, floral arrangements, watching westerns, shopping, cooking, was an avid Cleveland Indians, Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers fan and loved her family.

She leaves to mourn one son, John, Jr. of Warren; two daughters, Ms. Dorinda Toles Hicks of Austintown and Ms. Deirdre Diane Toles of Warren; two grandchildren she reared, Deryck Toles and Ms. D’Ann Toles Allgood, both of Warren; one brother, Robert E. Banks of Warren; one sister, Ms. Roberta L. Johnson of Warren; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Harvey Williams.

Memorial services will be held Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 1:00 p.m., with calling hours from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m., at the Restoration Christian Fellowship Church. Masks are suggested.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to Inspiring Minds.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 25 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.