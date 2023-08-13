WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Juan Saffold, 64, of Keri Drive SW, Warren, Ohio, transitioned to be with the Lord, Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 8:40a .m., at Cleveland Clinic, after an extended illness. Surrounded by loved ones, Juan fought the good fight of faith throughout his journey.

He was born November 26, 1958, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Robert E. Saffold and Betty Parks Saffold and was a lifelong resident.

A graduate of Western Reserve High School in 1976, Juan excelled in athletics playing baseball and football. Juan attended Kent State Trumbull campus and Durham Business College in Durham, North Carolina and was previously employed by General Motors and the state of Ohio.

A sports aficionado, Juan had a penchant for memorizing NFL and NBA statistics. He also enjoyed watching his favorite television shows, Let’s Make a Deal and The Price is Right and listening to jazz, gospel and 70s R&B music.

Juan is survived by a host of family and friends, including his parents, Ms. Betty Saffold and Mr. Robert Saffold (Marian) of Cleveland, Ohio; daughter, Ms. Sheniqua Harris of Columbus, Ohio; sisters, Ms. Cheryl Saffold, Ms. Marcia L. Fudge of Washington, D.C. and grandsons, King Spencer and Champion Williamson of Columbus, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mr. David Parks, Ms. Inez Parks, Mr. John Saffold and Ms. Katie Saffold

A homegoing celebration will take place on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at New Jerusalem Fellowship Church, 2555 Palmyra Road SW, Warren, Oho, at 11:00 a.m., with calling hours from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Friends and family will be received at 2975 Regal Drive NW, Warren Ohio.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Warren Funeral Home.

